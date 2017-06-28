Thief steals 120-pound lion statue from Milwaukie home

A bizarre theft in Milwaukie. A man said his 120-pound lion statue was swiped right from the front of his home.

Since he was a little boy, any time Dave Sabin visited his grandparent’s house in Pennsylvania, he was welcomed by two lion statues.

“There’s me sitting on it at like 5 years old,” said Sabin while looking at old photos.

Sabin said the statues were made by his grandfather and great uncle in a foundry.

“The two colored pictures are my cousins and I sitting on the lions when I was about 30,” continued Sabin.

Knowing the lions brought fond memories, Sabin’s wife and kids surprised him with his own pair of lions 25 years ago.

“They bought them for me for Christmas,” said Sabin.

Since then, Sabin said the two concrete statues have sat proudly on his porch in Portland and most frequently, in front of his house in Milwaukie.

“Friday, I didn’t notice it, but my wife did,” said Sabin. “She said did you see the lion, I looked over, well they’re 120 pounds, so who is gonna walk away with a 120 pound lion.”

Sabin said his two biggest questions are what would anyone want with one of his lions and how did they swipe it?

“They’re very sentimental,” said Sabin. “Who would want to take 120 pound lion, unless they just wanted to do it for meanness."

Sabin did file a police report, but he’s hoping someone just returns it out the goodness of their heart.

“It just reminded me of going back to Pennsylvania and seeing the lions at my grandparent’s house,” said Sabin.

For now though, he’s making sure the lone lion left is safe.

“We brought it in here so it wouldn’t feel all by itself,” said Sabin.

Sabin said he won’t press charges, but just wants the lion back. He also said if he gets it back, both lions will be cemented down.

