Traffic changes come to Morrison bridge amid deck construction project

Crews are still hard at work on the $6.5 million construction project on the Morrison Bridge.

Road crews switched the lanes of traffic on the Morrison Bridge from the south side to the north side of the bridge around 3 a.m. Wednesday.

Multnomah County officials said the lane shifts will allow the contractor to install a new steel deck on the south side of the lift span. The new deck has already been installed on the north side.

The lane changes will cause short delays Wednesday morning but the bridge will remain open during construction.

The shift does not change any access to the ramps to and from the bridge.

The north sidewalk of the bridge is open to pedestrians only. Officials are asking cyclists to use other bridges.

Motorists will be traveling over an open steel grid on the east leaf of the lift span, similar to the deck on the Hawthorne Bridge. Once the steel deck is installed on the south side of the bridge, crews plan to pour concrete to give it a solid surface.

The concrete pour is planned for late July and will require the bridge to be closed one to two weeks.

Work on the Morrison Bridge lift span deck will finish at the end of October 2017.

