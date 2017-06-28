Fire breaks out in vacant home in N. Portland

Portland fire crews were called to the scene of a fire that sparked inside a vacant home early Wednesday.

Firefighters arrived at the home at North Lombard Street and North Wall Avenue around 6 a.m.

Crews said the fire was on the second floor and was possibly going through the roof.

N Lombard & N Wall: single family house, vacant, fire on 2nd floor possibly thru roof, no injuries, avoid area @PBOTinfo, #alert — Portland Fire&Rescue (@PDXFire) June 28, 2017

N Lombard & N Wall: chimney detached from home; causing hazard for crews on scene, investigator en route 4 standard procedure investigation — Portland Fire&Rescue (@PDXFire) June 28, 2017

Firefighters contained the fire around the chimney but the chimney became detached from the house, causing a hazard for crews.

The incident was recalled about 30 minutes later.

No one was found inside and no injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is unknown.

