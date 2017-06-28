Fire breaks out in vacant home in N. Portland - KPTV - FOX 12

Fire breaks out in vacant home in N. Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Portland fire crews were called to the scene of a fire that sparked inside a vacant home early Wednesday.

Firefighters arrived at the home at North Lombard Street and North Wall Avenue around 6 a.m.

Crews said the fire was on the second floor and was possibly going through the roof.

Firefighters contained the fire around the chimney but the chimney became detached from the house, causing a hazard for crews.

The incident was recalled about 30 minutes later.

No one was found inside and no injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is unknown. 

