On the Go with Joe at Portland Antique Toy & Doll Buying Show

On the Go with Joe at Portland Antique Toy & Doll Buying Show

BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) -

Joe V. was in Beaverton taking a trip down memory lane at the Portland Antique Toy & Doll Buying Show.

Guests can have their old toys and dolls appraised and sold at this event, a similar situation seen on the popular show “Antiques Roadshow.”

Some people can get more than $1,000 for their old toys.

The Portland Antique Toy & Doll Buying Show takes place June 28 through July 2 at the Courtyard Marriott Hotel at 8500 Nimbus Avenue.  

