Police arrest suspects accused of using pepper spray, spitting on TriMet driver

Jada Thompson (Courtesy: Portland Police Bureau) Jada Thompson (Courtesy: Portland Police Bureau)
Portland police have identified and arrested three young women who allegedly used pepper spray and spit on a TriMet bus driver earlier this month.

The Portland Police Bureau said tips from the public helped them identify the three suspects.

Police said 18-year-old Jada Thompson was taken into custody, along with a 14-year-old girl and a 17-year-old girl.

The incident occurred on June 9 around 11:38 p.m. Officers said the suspects assaulted the TriMet driver in the area of Northeast 42nd Avenue and Holman Street.

Police released surveillance images of the suspects to the public Tuesday.

Thompson faces charges of third-degree assault, interfering with public transportation, second-degree disorderly conduct and second-degree unlawful use of pepper spray.

The other suspects face similar charges including second-degree disorderly conduct and second-degree unlawful use of pepper spray.

