Music Millennium owner Terry Currier is the guy who coined the phrase “Keep Portland Weird” back in 2003.

He's also played a big part in building up the Rose City's music scene for more than 30 years.

He's done so much, Portland's mayor is now declaring Aug. 12 "Terry Currier Day."

MORE spoke to Currier about what he thinks about the exciting honor.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.