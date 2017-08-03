Teen who drowned near Sauvie Island identified

Oregon State Police have released the identity of the 18-year-old man who drowned near Sauvie Island Wednesday.

The body of a missing swimmer was recovered Wednesday night after troopers and other local authorities responded to Walton Beach for a rescue operation around 5:30 p.m.

The man had been swimming to shore from a boat with a group of friends when he began to struggle and went under.

Troopers identified the man as Jonathan James Walker of Portland on Thursday morning.

Oregon State Police initially said alcohol use was being considered as a possible factor during the initial investigation. Five months later, toxicology results were returned to investigators that ruled out alcohol as a contributing factor in Walker's death, according to police.

