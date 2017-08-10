Police: Pair arrested for murder of missing Portland man found dead in Lane Co.

Two people are facing murder charges in connection with the death of a missing Portland man whose body was found in Lane County.

Jessika Lynne Atkinson, 23, and Peter George Jirasek, 34, were arrested in the Beaverton area Wednesday.

Investigators connected them to the homicide investigation of 30-year-old Daniel Cohen.

Cohen was reported missing to Portland police on April 7 after not being in contact with his family.

During the investigation, police learned that a man’s body was found in Lane County. An autopsy performed by the medical examiner determined the man had died of homicidal violence.

Detectives worked with the medical examiner to identify the body as Cohen.

Police said based on information learned during the subsequent investigation, Atkinson and Jirasek were identified as suspects. They also had unrelated warrants, according to investigators.

No other details were released about the investigation.

Atkinson and Jirasek were booked into the Multnomah County Jail on Wednesday night on murder charges. Atkinson is also being charged with a probation violation.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Brad Clifton at 503-823-0696.

