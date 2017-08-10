Vancouver police seek to ID suspect in Major Crime Unit investigation

The Vancouver Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect in a Major Crime Unit investigation.

Detectives released a surveillance image of the man Wednesday.

Police did not release any details about the case, only that the man is a suspect in an ongoing investigation. Police said there is nothing to indicate he is armed and dangerous at this time.

Anyone with information about the man in the surveillance image is asked to contact Detective Tom Topaum at tom.topaum@cityofvancouver.us.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.