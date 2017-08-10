Cooking fresh and local: Bourbon peach and blueberry compote

Right now, farmers markets are bursting with fresh, juicy peaches and blueberries.

Lindsay Strannigan from the Beaverton Farmers Market popped by the FOX 12 kitchen to show Stephanie Kralevich how to make a delicious bourbon peach and blueberry compote you’ll want to try before summer is over.

For the easy yet super tasty recipe, visit BeavertonFarmersMarket.com.

The Beaverton Famers Market is open every Saturday through Nov. 18 this year and is located across from the Beaverton Library.

