Driver dies in fiery crash on Hwy 126E in Lane County after hitt - KPTV - FOX 12

Driver dies in fiery crash on Hwy 126E in Lane County after hitting boulder

Posted: Updated:
Photo: Oregon State Police Photo: Oregon State Police
LANE COUNTY, OR (KPTV) -

A driver died in a fiery crash on Highway 126E in Lane County after hitting a boulder, according to police.

Emergency crews responded to the scene east of Vida at 4:25 p.m. Wednesday.

Investigators said the driver of a 2001 Ford Explorer was heading east when the SUV left the roadway for unknown reasons and struck a large boulder off the south shoulder.

The vehicle caught fire and was fully engulfed in flames when first responders arrived in the area.  

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said they have not yet confirmed the identity of the driver. 

Troopers said nobody else was in the SUV.

Both lanes of the highway were closed for one hour before one lane reopened.

Oregon State Police troopers were assisted at the scene by Oregon Department of Transportation Incident Response, McKenzie Fire and Rescue, the U.S. Forest Service and the Lane County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.