Driver dies in fiery crash on Hwy 126E in Lane County after hitting boulder

A driver died in a fiery crash on Highway 126E in Lane County after hitting a boulder, according to police.

Emergency crews responded to the scene east of Vida at 4:25 p.m. Wednesday.

Investigators said the driver of a 2001 Ford Explorer was heading east when the SUV left the roadway for unknown reasons and struck a large boulder off the south shoulder.

The vehicle caught fire and was fully engulfed in flames when first responders arrived in the area.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said they have not yet confirmed the identity of the driver.

Troopers said nobody else was in the SUV.

Both lanes of the highway were closed for one hour before one lane reopened.

Oregon State Police troopers were assisted at the scene by Oregon Department of Transportation Incident Response, McKenzie Fire and Rescue, the U.S. Forest Service and the Lane County Medical Examiner’s Office.

