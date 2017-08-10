‘Annabelle: Creation’ hitting theaters this weekend - KPTV - FOX 12


‘Annabelle: Creation’ hitting theaters this weekend

Movie goers got their first glimpse of her in "The Conjuring," and fans believe there aren't many characters creepier than Annabelle.

The porcelain doll scared audiences in her own film a few years ago, but the scaring isn't done as the new prequel “Annabelle: Creation” is set to hit theaters this weekend.

The film stars veteran actors Miranda Otto and Anthony LaPaglia as parents who take in two orphans, played by Talitha Bateman and Lulu Wilson, only for them to learn about what happened after the couple first child died.

For more on the movie and to find show times, head to AnnabelleMovie.com.

