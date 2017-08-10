Human remains discovered by boaters on Mineral Lake in Washington

Human remains were discovered by boaters on Mineral Lake.

Lewis County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the lake at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Two people said they were fishing when they saw something floating in the water. They then discovered it was human remains.

The boaters assisted the deputies in bringing the remains to shore.

The sheriff’s office and Lewis County Coroner’s Office are investigating the cause and manner of death, while attempting to identify the person.

Investigators are looking into the possibility that the remains are Gerald L. Harris, a 54-year-old from Mineral who has been missing from the area since July 5.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office at 360-748-9286 or Lewis County Communications at 360-740-1105.

