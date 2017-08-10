Local businesses preparing for the eclipse worry about shortage of portable toilets

With the total solar eclipse rapidly approaching, there are serious questions about whether there will be enough restrooms to accommodate the rush of visitors in Oregon.

In recent weeks, portable sanitation companies have been inundated with request for toilets to accommodate the hundreds of gatherings across the state to watch the eclipse.

"We tell them that they should have one restroom for every 100 people for every 4-6 hours. So if they plan on having 100 people at their house for three days, one will not be enough," said Denise Rice, Events Manager for Honey Bucket, which has a yard in Portland.

Some people have planned ahead, like Stephanie Bobb, who has been thinking out the details of the eclipse event hosted by Eola Hills Wine Cellars for more than a year.

"Restrooms were a huge consideration," said Bobb. "We actually stepped it up a notch this year. We're using a company out of Vancouver called Royal Throne out of Vancouver, and they're very posh flushing toilets, and there's plenty for everyone."

But Rice says many others have not planned so far in advance, and the demand for portable toilets could surpass the supply.

"We're really concerned about our drivers not being able get where they need to be in a timely manner, and being able to fulfill, safely, everybody's orders," said Rice.

In addition, because of heavy traffic expected the day before and the day of the event, Rice has told customers the toilets that are delivered won't be serviced.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.