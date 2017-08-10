Affidavit: Carjacking suspect armed with hatchet wrote apology letter to victim

John Paul Lewis, jail booking photo, and Portland Police Bureau evidence photo of medieval-style hatchet used in carjacking.

A carjacking suspect wrote an apology letter to the woman he threatened with a medieval-style hatchet in northeast Portland, according to court documents.

Officers responded to the 11100 block of Northeast Halsey Street at 11:58 p.m. Tuesday.

A woman told police she was walking to her car from a restaurant when a man approached her from behind and asked for a cigarette. He then grabbed her arm and spun her around, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The affidavit states the suspect, later identified as 46-year-old John Paul Lewis, raised a double-bladed hatchet to the woman’s throat.

Lewis then said, “they stole my car, I’m taking yours,” according to court documents.

The woman, who was in a walking boot due to a fractured foot, gave the keys to Lewis.

Lewis got into the car, but he had difficulty with a steering wheel lock, so he asked the woman for help, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The woman told police she did not want to get into the car with the man. He managed to remove the security device and drove away.

Officers found the woman’s abandoned car parked on the 1100 block of Northeast 109th Avenue. Police said K-9 Jager tracked down Lewis hiding in bushes on the 10800 block of Northeast Halsey Street.

The victim positively identified Lewis as the man who stole her car while holding an ax to her throat, according to court documents.

Police said the woman’s keys were in Lewis’ pocket and the hatchet was found nearby, partially hidden in dirt.

Lewis told a detective his car was stolen by “Brood gang members,” so he “convinced” the woman to give him her car, according to a probable cause affidavit. Lewis admitted he had an ax with him at the time and described his difficulty removing the steering wheel lock.

The probable cause affidavit states Lewis wrote the victim a letter to apologize after his arrest.

Court documents show Lewis has a long criminal history, including six felony convictions, 15 misdemeanor convictions and seven parole violations.

Lewis was arraigned in court Thursday on charges of first-degree robbery and attempted assault.

