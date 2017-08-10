Cause of Monmouth house fire that killed infant determined to be electrical

The cause of a house fire in Monmouth that killed an 11-month-old boy has been determined to be electrical, according to firefighters.

On Thursday, investigators released the name of the child, Sebastian Spencer, who died in the early morning fire Wednesday.

Firefighters responded to a home on the 700 block of Catron Street North at 1:57 a.m. They learned an infant was still inside the burning building.

Crews attempted to rescue the child, but they were not successful. Two firefighters were hospitalized with burn injuries and one was transported to a Portland burn center.

The boy’s parents and their two other children were able to escape the fire without serious injuries.

Sebastian was two weeks away from his first birthday. A GoFundMe account has been established to support the family.

A Polk County Fire District No. 1 spokesperson said the fire was determined to be electrical and started on the exterior of the home on a covered deck.

Police said the case remains under investigation, but the fire and child’s death do not appear to be criminal in nature.

