Warm Springs residents on high alert as Nena Springs Fire grows, destroys two houses

Evacuation orders are in place in central Oregon as a fire on the Warm Springs Reservation continues to chew through dry grass and brush.

The Nena Springs Fire destroyed one home and an unoccupied homestead house in the Schoolie Flats area overnight, and as of Thursday evening, about 70 homes remain on a Level 2 evacuation notice, meaning residents need to be ready to leave at a moment’s notice.

In addition, new Level 3 evacuation notices went into place Thursday evening for 48 homes in the S-300 and Schoolie Flats neighborhoods.

Firefighters worked with every tool available Thursday to try and stop the fire, which has now grown to 21,000 acres.

70 homes remain on a level 2 evac notice because of the Nena Springs Fire. It has been very active today. pic.twitter.com/b0blvm0tI2 — John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) August 10, 2017

Misty Suppah and her husband’s home is one of many under an evacuation notice. While wildfires in this part of the state are nothing new, she told FOX 12 familiarity doesn’t take away the fear of one burning in her back yard.

“Fires are unpredictable, weather is unpredictable, so we get scared because we don’t know if we are going to have a home or not,” she said. “We’ve got two cars packed and we have all the kennels for our animals, basically we just plan on getting out and doing whatever we can to stay safe.”

Suppah said crews even worked from above to protect homes in and around Simnasho, adding that an air tanker swooped in, dropping thousands of gallons of protection.

Not everyone has been so lucky, though. Suppah said that one of her neighbors just down the road lost their home Wednesday night.

The fire remained active Thursday, jumping roads and spotting ahead of itself, growing hundreds of acres at a time.

Firefighter’s said their big fear now is a change in weather and thunderstorms forecast farther south. Suppah said she shares those concerns.

“We’re praying that that doesn’t happen today,” she said. “Our teams here are amazing. We are really, really lucky. If it wasn’t for them I don’t know what we would do.”

Nena Springs fire near Simnasho grows to 21,000 acres. Several homes still under a level 2 evac notice. pic.twitter.com/r5MFQIK6Gb — John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) August 10, 2017

One of the challenges with battling this fire is getting resources because so many other fires are burning across the west and everyone is looking for firefighters.

The Red Cross has set up a shelter in Warm Springs at the community center for anyone needed a place to stay.

