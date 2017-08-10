Witness uses forklift to help rescue couple after crash involving tractors in Gaston

Two people are in a Portland hospital in serious condition after getting trapped under the weight of a tractor in Gaston Wednesday night.

FOX 12 spoke with a man who jumped into action to help in the moments after the crash.

Brady Sheets was working in his shop just off Front Street when he heard a commotion out on the street and ran outside. When he got outside he saw a 15,000 pound tractor on top of a two-seater sports car.

The two people in that car were trapped underneath the weight.

"That's when I realized there was nothing I could do by hand, and so I jumped the fence back, got into the shop, grabbed the forklift," said Sheets.

Sheets used his forklift in a way he never imaged he would; trying to lift some of the tractor's weight off of the front of the car. He was worried if it moved at all, the already fragile situation would only get worse.

"I just gave it all it had until the back end of the forklift started coming up off the ground," Sheets told FOX 12.

Sheets held that position for what he says felt like 45 minutes with both feet on the brakes holding his forklift in place until firefighters and a tow truck used winches to relieve him.

After an hour and a half, emergency crews reached the two people trapped inside. Victor Accomando, 73, and Donna Accomando, 62, were flown to a Portland hospital and are listed in serious condition.

"You just gotta do what you gotta do. Get it done and then in the evening it really sinks in how scary the whole situation was," said Sheets.

Looking back on it now, Sheets says he did what anyone would do.

"It was a little scary, but somebody was looking down on the whole situation," said Sheets. "I'm glad it ended the way it did."

Sheets says first responders at the scene told him that what he did in those first few moments made a big difference.

