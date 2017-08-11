Man with gun arrested near Portland Community College campus in N. Portland

Traemon Franklin, jail booking photo; Handgun and magazine found in the suspect's pockets (Photo: Portland Police Bureau)

A man with a gun was arrested near the Portland Community College campus in north Portland Thursday.

Just after 2:30 p.m., officers responded to North Albina Avenue and North Killingsworth Street on the report of a person with a gun.

Portland Community College security officers gave police a description of the armed suspect and his firearm. They continued to provide police officers with the suspect’s location and behavior until officers were able to observe the man in person.

Gang Enforcement Team officers contacted the man near the intersection of North Kerby Avenue and North Rosa Parks Way. He cooperated with officers and was taken into custody.

Officers say they found a 9mm handgun and a 30-round magazine in his pockets.

Police say 23-year-old Traemon P. Franklin was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm.

