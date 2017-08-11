Milwaukie residents fed up with dangerous intersection

After an accident involving a 13-year-old girl at a Milwaukie intersection on Sunday, neighbors there are wondering what can be done to prevent similar accidents in the future.

People living near the intersection of Southeast Linwood Avenue and Southeast Monroe Street say drivers speed and don’t pay attention to the stop signs on Monroe traveling east and west.

“We’re quite used to hearing crashes. We run out or call 911 every time and render assistance. You don’t want to see that. You don’t want to see people suffer,” said Michael Portus, who called 911 after Sunday’s incident.

Portus has living on Linwood Avenue for more than 45 years. He says the traffic has only gotten worse.

“I can hardly get in and out of my own driveway,” Portus said.

Milwaukie police say it’s a tough intersection and not lit very well at night.

Clackamas County’s public affairs manager, Tim Heider, says in order to add stop signs or lights it would be an involved process over a number of years.

Another neighbor, Kathleen Branham who lives right across the street from Portus, says she has her own name for the intersection: Blood Alley and Gotcha Avenue.

“It’s very nerve-wracking living here and it didn’t used to be,” said Branham.

Neither Branham nor Portus think the city or county is doing enough. And that may be where part of the problem lies.

According to Heider, Clackamas County owns Monroe east of Linwood. The three other legs of the intersection are under the city of Milwaukie’s jurisdiction.

“I think four stop signs would help a little bit, but the only way they’re gonna help it is to put stop lights in both ways,” said Branham.

Heider says it’s not that simple. Even a $150 stop sign installation will take years of traffic analysis, which would mean the county and city working together to determine the best traffic control.

And that’s just what Milwaukie’s city manager, Ann Ober, says they’re in the process of right now.

It’s called the Monroe Greenway Project and is halfway funded. The entire project will cost $20 million.

Once the city receives the other half, people will see what’s called a ‘hawk light’ in the middle of the intersection that tells pedestrians when to cross.

Ober says there is no time frame on when the project will be completed.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.