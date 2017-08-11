Crews fight fire at historic, unsafe fire station in NW Portland

Firefighters responded to a 2-alarm fire early Friday morning at an old downtown Portland fire station.

At 4:34 a.m., Portland Fire & Rescue arrived to 510 Northwest 3rd Avenue, where smoke was billowing into the sky. Firefighters found heavy flames burning out of the ground floor windows on the building's back side.

After further investigation, crews said they discovered the fire extended through the second floor.

PF&R said no one was found inside the building, and there were no injuries reported from the fire.

PF&R is @ a 2nd alarm fire at 510 NW 3rd. Crews working to make access and fighting from the exterior. No reports of injuries. PIO enroute. — Portland Fire&Rescue (@PDXFire) August 11, 2017

BREAKING NEWS: Building fire at Glisan and 3rd. We're hearing it's a vacant building. Avoid area @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/AdF966EGP9 — Kandra Kent (@KandraKPTV) August 11, 2017

During the fire, MAX service was disrupted in the area.

All MAX lines are disrupted due to a commercial fire near the Steel Bridge. — TriMet (@trimet) August 11, 2017

According to the City of Portland website, the brick building was a fire station until 1950. PF&R said the station, known as Fire Station 02, was built in 1913 and designated as unsafe in 2010. The old station has been vacant for several years.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

PF&R is asking anyone with information on the fire to call the tip line at (503) 823-INFO.

