Crews fight fire at historic, unsafe fire station in NW Portland - KPTV - FOX 12

Crews fight fire at historic, unsafe fire station in NW Portland

Posted: Updated:
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Firefighters responded to a 2-alarm fire early Friday morning at an old downtown Portland fire station.

At 4:34 a.m., Portland Fire & Rescue arrived to 510 Northwest 3rd Avenue, where smoke was billowing into the sky. Firefighters found heavy flames burning out of the ground floor windows on the building's back side. 

After further investigation, crews said they discovered the fire extended through the second floor. 

PF&R said no one was found inside the building, and there were no injuries reported from the fire.

During the fire, MAX service was disrupted in the area. 

According to the City of Portland website, the brick building was a fire station until 1950. PF&R said the station, known as Fire Station 02, was built in 1913 and designated as unsafe in 2010. The old station has been vacant for several years. 

The cause of the fire was not immediately known. 

PF&R is asking anyone with information on the fire to call the tip line at (503) 823-INFO. 

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.  All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.