Hillsboro Hops host magical game for Harry Potter fans - KPTV - FOX 12

Hillsboro Hops host magical game for Harry Potter fans

Posted: Updated:
HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) -

Ron Tonkin Field transformed into Hogwarts Thursday for Harry Potter Night at the park.

Hillsboro Hops fans were told to wear their robes and house colors for the game against the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes.

The night included Harry Potter-themed events like Quidditch and broom racing.

The Golden Snitch was even spotted around the stadium for photos.

People who dressed up for the game were able to enter a costume contest.

FOX 12 spoke with the contest winner, who dressed up as Moaning Myrtle, a ghost who haunts a Hogwarts bathroom.

A post shared by coradawn (@coradawn) on

Many game attendees posted pictures on social media, sporting their Wizarding World outfits and magic wands.

The Hops won against the Volcanoes, with a final score of 3 to 1. 

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.  All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.