Hillsboro Hops host magical game for Harry Potter fans

Ron Tonkin Field transformed into Hogwarts Thursday for Harry Potter Night at the park.

Hillsboro Hops fans were told to wear their robes and house colors for the game against the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes.

The night included Harry Potter-themed events like Quidditch and broom racing.

The Golden Snitch was even spotted around the stadium for photos.

The Golden Snitch will be running around during the game tonight! If you spot it, get a photo and use #AllHoppedUp to share! pic.twitter.com/rKNoAWlF0p — Hillsboro Hops (@HillsboroHops) August 11, 2017

People who dressed up for the game were able to enter a costume contest.

FOX 12 spoke with the contest winner, who dressed up as Moaning Myrtle, a ghost who haunts a Hogwarts bathroom.

A post shared by coradawn (@coradawn) on Aug 10, 2017 at 9:45pm PDT

Many game attendees posted pictures on social media, sporting their Wizarding World outfits and magic wands.

The Hops won against the Volcanoes, with a final score of 3 to 1.

Expelliarmus, Salem! Hops knock off the Volcanoes on Harry Potter Night!#AllHoppedUp pic.twitter.com/8cZB35afqS — Hillsboro Hops (@HillsboroHops) August 11, 2017

