Police: Man shot in NE Portland home invasion

Police: Man shot in NE Portland home invasion

Scene from AIR 12
Scene from AIR 12 Scene from AIR 12
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

A 42-year-old man was transported to a Portland hospital after suffering a gunshot wound after a home invasion Friday morning, police said. 

Officers responded to the 100 block of Northeast 141st Avenue at 5:59 a.m. on a report of gunfire and a person yelling for help. 

AIR 12 flew over the scene, which was located near the Glendoveer Golf Course.

Police found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound in the yard of the home. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment and is expected to survive his injury.

The man told police he was sleeping in his home when an armed stranger broke in. The unknown man had a handgun and demanded money. The victim told police the suspect shot him after he told the suspect he had no money. 

Police described the suspect as a man wearing a black mask and all black clothing. No suspect was located when officers and a K-9 unit searched the surrounding area.

The Portland Police Bureau is asking anyone with information on the incident to contact Detective Brett Hawkinson at 503-823-1080 or brett.hawkinson@portlandoregon.gov. 

