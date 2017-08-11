Police: Man shot in NE Portland home invasion

A 42-year-old man was transported to a Portland hospital after suffering a gunshot wound after a home invasion Friday morning, police said.

Officers responded to the 100 block of Northeast 141st Avenue at 5:59 a.m. on a report of gunfire and a person yelling for help.

AIR 12 flew over the scene, which was located near the Glendoveer Golf Course.

Police found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound in the yard of the home. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment and is expected to survive his injury.

@PortlandPolice have several streets blocked off on reports of shooting near Glendoveer Golf Course. #Fox12Oregon pic.twitter.com/jt4Hv262O2 — Debra Gil (@DebraGil) August 11, 2017

The man told police he was sleeping in his home when an armed stranger broke in. The unknown man had a handgun and demanded money. The victim told police the suspect shot him after he told the suspect he had no money.

Police described the suspect as a man wearing a black mask and all black clothing. No suspect was located when officers and a K-9 unit searched the surrounding area.

The Portland Police Bureau is asking anyone with information on the incident to contact Detective Brett Hawkinson at 503-823-1080 or brett.hawkinson@portlandoregon.gov.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.