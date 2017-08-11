St. Helens man accused of child sex abuse

A 56-year-old man was arrested last week after a minor told St. Helens police he touched her inappropriately five years ago.

The St. Helens Police Department said Friday that Anthony Wayne Dewey was arrested Aug. 4 after a girl disclosed a man had touched her when she was 6 years old. The alleged incident happened in Longview, the girl told police.

After investigating the girl’s reported incident, St. Helens police are now considering the possibility she was not the only victim.

Police said Dewey refused to open his door to officers when they responded to his St. Helens home to interview him last week. Officers returned with a search warrant, leading to Dewey’s arrest.

When officers entered and searched Dewey’s home, police said they found photographic and video tape evidence of his alleged crimes.

Officers also found evidence of child pornography and a collection of numerous pieces of underwear, swimsuits and costumes that belonged to unidentified girls, ages 5 to 12.

Dewey has been indicted by a grand jury on a charge of first-degree sexual abuse. He has pleaded not guilty. Police said more charges are expected as the investigation continues.

Police are encouraging anyone with information on this case to contact Officer Dustin King at 503-397-3333, extension 254, or 503-397-1521 or by email at dustink@ci.st-helens.or.us.

Dewey is scheduled to appear in court for a hearing at 1 p.m.

