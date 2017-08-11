PCC announces plans to close for solar eclipse

Portland Community College locations will not be open Aug. 21, due to the historic total solar eclipse.

PCC announced the move Friday morning, citing “the possible safety risks associated with the anticipated influx of people and traffic into the Portland region to view the solar eclipse.”

On Aug. 21, all day and evening PCC classes, activities and services will be canceled.

For anyone who would think about attempting to go to any PCC campus or center on the day of the eclipse, college leaders are saying don’t.

Any students who have classes on Aug. 21 that are now canceled should talk to their instructors or program for guidance, PCC said.

PCC is Oregon’s largest post-secondary institution with four campuses, eight education centers or areas served and 200 community locations in the Portland metropolitan area

