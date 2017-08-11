Portland police investigating death of man who died in ER

Portland detectives have launched an investigation into the death of a 28-year-old man after he died early Friday morning while receiving treatment at a city hospital.

At 2:37 a.m., officers responded to the Portland Adventist Medical Center, located at 10300 Southeast Main Street, on the report of a man dying in the emergency room after being dropped off with numerous injuries.

At the hospital, police said officers were given limited information but were told the victim had been in a fight at an unknown location before he was admitted for care.

Police said no crime scene has been located and there is no suspect information currently.

Homicide detectives are continuing to investigate the death and the Oregon State Medical Examiner has an autopsy planned on Saturday to determine the man’s cause of death.

Police said the identity of the victim won’t be released until after the autopsy

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.