Vandalism to TriMet signal causes ‘significant delays,’ reward offered for information

TriMet issued an apology to riders Thursday after all MAX lines experienced “significant delays” due to vandalism to a signal, and is now offering a reward for information on the incident.

On Thursday afternoon, every MAX line faced service disruptions for about two hours.

After looking into a signal issue, TriMet crews discovered the cause was vandalism of high-voltage cables near the Hollywood Transit Center.

The cable vandalism has been repaired and TriMet is continuing to investigate.

As part of its investigation, TriMet is offering a reward up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of anyone persons responsible for the vandalism.

