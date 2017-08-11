Vandalism to TriMet signal causes ‘significant delays,’ reward offered for information

TriMet issued an apology to riders Thursday after all MAX lines experienced “significant delays” due to vandalism to a signal, and is now offering a reward for information on the incident.

On Thursday afternoon, every MAX line faced service disruptions for about two hours.

Update: MAX Blue, Green and Red lines delayed up to 30 min due to signal issue; MAX Orange and Yellow lines delayed up to 20 minutes. — TriMet (@trimet) August 11, 2017

After looking into a signal issue, TriMet crews discovered the cause was vandalism of high-voltage cables near the Hollywood Transit Center.

The signal issues appear to have been caused by vandalism. — TriMet (@trimet) August 11, 2017

The cable vandalism has been repaired and TriMet is continuing to investigate.

As part of its investigation, TriMet is offering a reward up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of anyone persons responsible for the vandalism.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.