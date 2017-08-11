Portland Public Schools announces new superintendent from San Francisco

After a nationwide search and one finalist previously withdrawing from consideration, Portland Public Schools has announced the selection of a new superintendent.

The school board held a special meeting Friday morning and announced the hiring of Guadalupe Guerrero.

Guerrero is the current deputy superintendent of the San Francisco Unified School District.

Carole Smith served as superintendent in Portland since 2007. She announced her plans to retire last year.

In March, Dr. Donyall Dickey, the chief schools officer for Atlanta Public Schools, was announced as the sole finalist for the job. In May, however, Portland administrators announced Dickey withdrew himself from consideration.

Guerrero is expected to start his new position in the coming weeks, after the school board receives approval of his final background check by the state and he obtains his Oregon license.

New @PPSConnect Superintendent Guadalupe Guerrero talking about excitement to lead here in Portland. #Fox12Oregon pic.twitter.com/QVTUyudmYN — Debra Gil (@DebraGil) August 11, 2017

“I have learned that there are no short cuts in school district improvement. To improve student outcomes at scale, you have to define a set of aligned strategies to support learning and ensure that the supportive conditions are in place in every school, and all classrooms, for every student to thrive.” Guerrero said. “I am excited to work shoulder-to-shoulder with everyone in Portland on a student-centered and equity-focused effort to make Portland Public Schools the premier school system in the country. Our students and our community deserve nothing less.”

PPS reported that four semi-finalists faced an extensive interview process.

