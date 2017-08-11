Polo Noir promises to be sporty, classy affair - KPTV - FOX 12


Polo Noir promises to be sporty, classy affair

Posted: Updated:
WEST LINN, OR (KPTV) -

Polo Noir is back for another year of fun with horses, music and wine. 

The Hidden Creek Polo Club in West Linn is hosting the single-day experience Saturday from noon to 7 p.m.

MORE's Molly Riehl took a whack at polo while previewing the tournament. 

Anyone interested in the event can learn more at PoloNoir.com, and should note there is a dress code. 

