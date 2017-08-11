Polo Noir promises to be sporty, classy affair

Polo Noir is back for another year of fun with horses, music and wine.

The Hidden Creek Polo Club in West Linn is hosting the single-day experience Saturday from noon to 7 p.m.

MORE's Molly Riehl took a whack at polo while previewing the tournament.

Anyone interested in the event can learn more at PoloNoir.com, and should note there is a dress code.

Do I get an A for effort at least? ??Watch me give polo a whirl this morning on @MoreGDO! @PoloNoirPDX pic.twitter.com/gYwQAXsdFI — Molly Riehl (@MollyRiehl) August 11, 2017

