Driver dies in fiery Linn County crash; passengers pulled from burning truck

A driver died after crashing his pickup on a road near Scio.

Emergency crews responded to Stayton Scio Road near Brock Drive at 4:31 p.m. Thursday.

Investigators said Taylor Michael Whitney-Leigh, 26, of Albany, was driving a 1990 Chevrolet pickup and towing a dual-axle trailer filled with concrete and construction debris.

He came upon several vehicles traveling 5 mph due to farm equipment on the roadway.

Investigators said Whitney-Leigh attempted to avoid hitting the vehicles in front of him, but he went off the road and rolled down an embankment. The truck hit a tree and came to a stop on its side.

Two Linn County deputies in the area came upon the crash moments after it happened. As they approached the truck, it caught on fire.

One deputy used a fire extinguisher to control the flames while the other pulled a passenger from the burning truck.

Scio Fire Department crews arrived and took over the efforts to remove the other two people who were inside the pickup.

Whitney-Leigh died at the scene. A 37-year-old passenger and an 18-year-old passenger were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation, according to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.

