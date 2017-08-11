Two local breweries coming to PDX - KPTV - FOX 12

Two local breweries coming to PDX

A couple of new breweries open are coming to Portland International Airport for travelers visiting and leaving the Rose City.

Currently, PDX has one Oregon-based brewery, Laurelwood Brewing Co., along with a few more bars.

But thanks to a decision this week by the body that runs the airport, two more local breweries will open locations at PDX.

The Port of Portland Commission approved contracts Wednesday to have Hopworks Urban Brewery and Deschutes Brewery join the airport’s concessions.

“With more than 260 craft breweries throughout the state and 19 million annual brewery visitors, the craft beer industry is a cornerstone of the Pacific Northwest experience and a tradition embraced by locals and tourists alike,” said Chris Czarnecki, Port of Portland director of PDX terminal business and properties.

“For that reason, it’s our pleasure to welcome two of Oregon’s most celebrated breweries to the food and beverage program at PDX, where they will further the local presence so widely appreciated by our passengers.”

When they open, Hopworks will be located in Concourse E while Deschutes will join Concourse D vendors.

While the Port of Portland's announcement of the new contracts didn’t include opening dates, Hopworks tweeted out that its brewpub will debut at PDX next year.

