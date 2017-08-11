ODOT enlists National Guard for traffic control help during eclipse

ODOT announced Friday that a team of Oregon National Guard engineers will be in Madras for the eclipse on Aug. 21.More >
ODOT announced Friday that a team of Oregon National Guard engineers will be in Madras for the eclipse on Aug. 21.More >
With the total solar eclipse rapidly approaching, there are serious questions about whether there will be enough restrooms to accommodate the rush of visitors in Oregon.More >
With the total solar eclipse rapidly approaching, there are serious questions about whether there will be enough restrooms to accommodate the rush of visitors in Oregon.More >
A popular bike expo in Portland is being canceled this year because of the frenzy surrounding the solar eclipse.More >
A popular bike expo in Portland is being canceled this year because of the frenzy surrounding the solar eclipse.More >
With the countdown to the eclipse entering its final days, some people headed to the path of totality are trying to figure out a different plan due to Oregon wildfires.More >
With the countdown to the eclipse entering its final days, some people headed to the path of totality are trying to figure out a different plan due to Oregon wildfires.More >
The small town of Madras was identified by scientists as one of the premier viewing locations in the US.More >
The small town of Madras was identified by scientists as one of the premier viewing locations in the US.More >
More than 17,000 cars are set to be rented from Portland International Airport over a three-day period due to the solar eclipse, according to a Port of Portland spokeswoman.More >
More than 17,000 cars are set to be rented from Portland International Airport over a three-day period due to the solar eclipse, according to a Port of Portland spokeswoman.More >
The total solar eclipse is less than three weeks away, and some Oregonians are planning to use drones capture the event.More >
The total solar eclipse is less than three weeks away, and some Oregonians are planning to use drones capture the event.More >
Crews will be out around the clock for the entire weekend into the Monday of the eclipse, but people also need to prepare themselves for traffic and crowds.More >
Crews will be out around the clock for the entire weekend into the Monday of the eclipse, but people also need to prepare themselves for traffic and crowds.More >
With so many people headed for Oregon during the solar eclipse, emergency managers are preparing for any possible scenario.More >
With so many people headed for Oregon during the solar eclipse, emergency managers are preparing for any possible scenario.More >
With the highly-anticipated solar eclipse four weeks away, people are gearing up for the huge crowds that are expected on the road – but that isn’t the only place traffic will be coming from.More >
With the highly-anticipated solar eclipse four weeks away, people are gearing up for the huge crowds that are expected on the road – but that isn’t the only place traffic will be coming from.More >
A dream vacation turned into a real nightmare for 1,900 passengers who shelled out thousands of dollars to take a 104-day cruise around the world.More >
A dream vacation turned into a real nightmare for 1,900 passengers who shelled out thousands of dollars to take a 104-day cruise around the world.More >
Investigators confirmed 16-year-old Malia Carbaugh had a plane ticket for a Spirit Airlines flight from Portland International Airport to Las Vegas.More >
Investigators confirmed 16-year-old Malia Carbaugh had a plane ticket for a Spirit Airlines flight from Portland International Airport to Las Vegas.More >
An Oregon woman who says she accidentally suffocated her newborn baby after falling asleep with him in her hospital bed has filed an $8.6 million lawsuit against the institution, Portland Adventist Medical Center, and a nurse there, according to court documents.More >
An Oregon woman who says she accidentally suffocated her newborn baby after falling asleep with him in her hospital bed has filed an $8.6 million lawsuit against the institution, Portland Adventist Medical Center, and a nurse there, according to court documents.More >
The state Department of Corrections is investigating as an inmate at a South Carolina prison continues to use a cell phone and social media to post videos and even go live on Facebook flashing a knife despite being reprimanded twice for both.More >
The state Department of Corrections is investigating as an inmate at a South Carolina prison continues to use a cell phone and social media to post videos and even go live on Facebook flashing a knife despite being reprimanded twice for both.More >
Portland detectives have launched an investigation into the death of a 28-year-old man after he died early Friday morning while receiving treatment at a city hospital.More >
Portland detectives have launched an investigation into the death of a 28-year-old man after he died early Friday morning while receiving treatment at a city hospital.More >
A 42-year-old man was transported to a Portland hospital after suffering a gunshot wound after a home invasion Friday morning, police said.More >
A 42-year-old man was transported to a Portland hospital after suffering a gunshot wound after a home invasion Friday morning, police said.More >
DineEquity said it will shut down more than 100 Applebee's locations and up to two dozen IHOP restaurants by the end of the year.More >
DineEquity said it will shut down more than 100 Applebee's locations and up to two dozen IHOP restaurants by the end of the year.More >
A disagreement over a microwave led to the murders of two children in North Charleston Monday, according to newly released 911 calls.More >
A disagreement over a microwave led to the murders of two children in North Charleston Monday, according to newly released 911 calls.More >
A 56-year-old man was arrested last week after a minor told St. Helens police he touched her inappropriately five years ago.More >
A 56-year-old man was arrested last week after a minor told St. Helens police he touched her inappropriately five years ago.More >
While the Wilson family is celebrating the gift of life, they are also sending their condolences to two other families grappling with loss.More >
While the Wilson family is celebrating the gift of life, they are also sending their condolences to two other families grappling with loss.More >