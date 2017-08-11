ODOT enlists National Guard for traffic control help during ecli - KPTV - FOX 12

Total Solar Eclipse

ODOT enlists National Guard for traffic control help during eclipse

MADRAS, OR (KPTV) -

The Oregon Department of Transportation will have the help of the Oregon National Guard in trying to control traffic during the total solar eclipse.

ODOT announced Friday that a team of Oregon National Guard engineers will be in Madras for the eclipse on Aug. 21.

Uniformed guardsmen and women will be at the signalized intersections along both sides of the Highway 97 corridor in Madras.

Madras is bracing for more than 100,000 visitors after scientists identified the small town of 7,000 people as one of the premier eclipse viewing areas in the U.S.

“We are pretty sure that Madras will be flooded with cars and pedestrians,” said Jim Scholtes, ODOT District 10 manager. “We want some extra help at key intersections to help with the crush and the Guard has offered their services. We took them up on the offer."

