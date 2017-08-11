Missing Portland teen associated with sex trafficking investigation located in Las Vegas

A missing 16-year-old girl from Portland who was previously associated with a sex trafficking investigation has been located in Las Vegas and is safe, police said Sunday.

Malia Jenae Carbaugh was reported missing by family members in Portland and Oregon City on Thursday.

Investigators confirmed she had a plane ticket for a Spirit Airlines flight from Portland International Airport to Las Vegas.

Investigators were concerned she was endangered because she is underage and was associated with a sex trafficking investigation in Los Angeles late last month. The Beaverton Police Department and the Portland FBI Child Exploitation Task Force partnered with the Los Angeles Police Department during that operation.

Beaverton Police said late Sunday that she is in protective custody and will be returned to Oregon soon.

No further details were released.

