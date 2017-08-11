Police searching for missing Portland teen associated with sex trafficking investigation

Police are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl from Portland who was previously associated with a sex trafficking investigation.

Malia Jenae Carbaugh was reported missing by family members in Portland and Oregon City on Thursday.

Investigators confirmed she had a plane ticket for a Spirit Airlines flight from Portland International Airport to Las Vegas.

Investigators are concerned she is endangered because she is underage and was associated with a sex trafficking investigation in Los Angeles late last month.

The Beaverton Police Department and the Portland FBI Child Exploitation Task Force partnered with the Los Angeles Police Department during that operation.

Police believe Carbaugh’s friends in the Portland area were aware she was planning to leave for Las Vegas.

Carbaugh is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall and 100 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She has a pierced navel.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Chad Opitz at 971-563-7545

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.