Oregon State Parks warn of dramatic tide shift during eclipse

Oregon State Parks officials are warning anyone headed to the coast for the solar eclipse to not camp on the beach.

The state agency reported this week that the new moon on August 21, the same day as the much-anticipated total solar eclipse, will bring with it a very high and very low tide.

“The beach area that night before, there really is not going to be much beach available,” State Parks Ranger Dane Osis said.

Parks officials explained that a very low tide exposes a lot of the beach, which is deceptively dangerous when the high tide rolls in.

This will happen late on the night of August 20 into the early morning of August 21, so officials are asking visitors to not camp on the beach because a high tide of more than 9 feet will cover most of the normally dry sand.

“As the tide progresses in, your tent is going to get swamped, so that is really not a good option for people,” Osis explained.

Camping is prohibited on the beach immediately seaward of a state park, as well as within the city limits of Newport and Lincoln City.

North Lincoln Fire and Rescue officials told FOX 12 that their department and Lincoln City Police plan to be on the beach at dusk on Saturday and Sunday before the eclipse warning beach goers of the of the tide change and other dangers the oceans poses.

