Police: Hit-and-run driver arrested for crash that injured motorcyclist in Vancouver

A hit-and-run driver was arrested for a crash on SR-500 in Vancouver that injured a motorcyclist, according to police.

Troopers responded to the highway just east of Andresen Road at 9:29 p.m. July 30.

Daniel Rowe told police a black passenger car swerved into his lane and then hit him from behind after he sped up to try and create distance from the swerving driver.

Rowe was thrown off his motorcycle and the driver of the car left the scene without stopping. Rowe sustained multiple broken ribs and a fractured scapula.

Evidence at the scene indicated the suspect vehicle was a 2003 to 2007 Mitsubishi Galant, which matched the descriptions provided by Rowe and other witnesses.

On July 31, a 2003 Mitsubishi Galant was found with fresh collision damage near a home in Vancouver. Detectives were able to determine it matched the hit-and-run vehicle.

On Monday, Trevon Christensen was arrested on the charge of felony hit and run. He was booked into the Clark County Jail.

Police said Christensen admitted he was driving the Galant and hit Rowe’s motorcycle.

Police said his license had been revoked prior to the crash.

“Although still under investigation, detectives are pleased to bring closure to Rowe and his family,” according to a Washington State Patrol statement.

