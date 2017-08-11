Philomath man dies in head-on crash near Corvallis - KPTV - FOX 12

Philomath man dies in head-on crash near Corvallis

Posted: Updated:
Photo: Benton County Sheriff's Office Photo: Benton County Sheriff's Office
CORVALLIS, OR (KPTV) -

A 75-year-old Philomath man died in a head-on crash near Corvallis.

Emergency crews responded to the 5500 block of Northwest Walnut Boulevard at 12:31 p.m. Friday.

Investigators said 28-year-old Bradford Hickswa of Corvallis was driving north when he veered his 1999 Pontiac Grand Am across the centerline and struck an oncoming 2010 Ford Escape.

Hickswa was taken to the hospital in serious condition. The driver of the Ford, Douglas Lee Stewart, 75, of Philomath, died from his injuries at the hospital.

Deputies said it is unknown at this time what caused Hickswa to veer out of his lane, but impairment involving drugs or alcohol does not appear to be a contributing factor.

Witnesses are asked to contact Deputy Brent Iverson at 541-766-6858.

Walnut Boulevard was shut down for four hours after the crash.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.