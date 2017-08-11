Linn County detectives investigating ‘suspicious’ death of baby - KPTV - FOX 12

Linn County detectives investigating ‘suspicious’ death of baby girl

SWEET HOME, OR (KPTV) -

Detectives are investigating the death of a baby girl that is being called “suspicious.”

The 10-month-old girl from the Sweet Home area died at 8:45 a.m. Friday at Doernbecher Children’s Hospital in Portland.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office and Sweet Home Police Department are involved in the investigation.

An autopsy on the child is scheduled for this weekend.

No other details were released Friday evening by investigators as detectives continue to conduct interviews as part of the investigation.

