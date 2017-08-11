Seahawks ready to take the field ahead of preseason opener

It may not be the real deal, but Sunday's preseason game against the LA Chargers means the Seattle Seahawks are a little closer to Week 1.

Thursday's low-note was Doug Baldwin leaving practice due to injury, and a minor foot strain kept the Pro Bowl wide receiver out of Friday's workout.

“He fell on the back of his leg and was very lucky he didn't get the big ankle sprain,” head coach Pete Carroll explained. “He seems to be fine, and if we had to jump back, he thinks he could jump back and play this weekend.”

Two ex-Ducks are attempting to make the final roster with linebacker Christian French suiting up for his first Seahawks practice while Dion Jordan is still on the injury list.

The DL is somewhere running back Thomas Rawls wants to avoid altogether. A broken ankle and fractured fibula have derailed the first two seasons for the undrafted and explosive tailback from Central Michigan.

“I do anything for this team. If that is going out there on one leg, I have to do it,” he said. “I know sometimes I can spaz out on the field, but that's my mentality. That's the way I've always been. That's where I am from. I am from Flint, Michigan, that's who I am. I try to bring it every day and hopefully somebody can pick up on it because that aggression and that mentality, it can take you a long way I feel.”

While Sunday may only be a preseason match up, the players said they're all primed for that game day feel.

“At the end of the day, we just want to hit somebody in a different helmet,” center Justin Britt said.

Exhibition number one is Sunday with kickoff at 5 p.m. On FOX 12 against the Chargers, then they'll host the Vikings in Seattle next Friday.

