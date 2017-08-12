Employees at Salem restaurant working hard to make up stolen tips after burglary

Employees at Adam’s Rib Smoke House on Liberty Street Northeast in Salem are working hard to make up what was stolen in a burglary Wednesday night.

The Salem Police Department says the restaurant was broken into through a side window.

Omar Hernandez, the owner of Adam’s Rib Smoke House at this location, says the window was just fixed Friday morning. He says more than a thousand dollars in food and cash is now gone.

“It’s a big impact. We try to support here around five families,” Hernandez said.

The thieves stole the restaurant’s cash box and safe, which had $800 of his employees’ tips inside, along with Tuesday night’s sales.

“We try to do a small business so everything matters to them,” Hernandez said.

Altogether, about $1,400 in food and cash was stolen.

Hernandez says meat and drinks were dumped out in their fridge, which cost them around $400.

The restaurant has cameras but there were technical difficulties Wednesday night and they didn’t catch the burglary, according to Hernandez.

Hernandez said if insurance doesn’t cover what happened, he’ll do everything he can to give back what his employees lost in tips.

Salem police say they recovered a set of bolt cutters after the burglary that they are processing evidence from that may lead them to a suspect.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.