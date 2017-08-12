Salem restaurants preparing for huge eclipse crowds

With the eclipse only a little more than a week away, businesses in Salem are busy preparing for thousands of visitors, but big crowds may mean big problems for some in the path of totality.

Some downtown businesses will be asking for a little patience and for customers to pay with cash in an effort to make lines quicker and to avoid issues if telephone and digital services are too overwhelmed to handle credit card transactions.

The owners and staff at Wild Pear said they're ready for the crowds that expected to pack Salem next weekend.

“The upside is we're nervously excited for the increase of people into Salem,” co-owner Cecilia Ritter said. “We're excited for the opportunity to welcome them and show them our Willamette Valley hospitality, but that being said, there definitely will be a push on all of our resources.”

Though they're asking customers to bring cash, the restaurant staff said they will also accept credit cards but note that they think it will just take longer for their guests.

Restaurants are not only stocking up on food to be ready for the huge influx of people. Ritter said she is adding employees, too.

“We picked up new staff. Everybody is going to be biking in here so we're not actually driving down here,” she explained.

Archive Coffee and Bar will be open Monday when the solar eclipse happens, and owner Jesse Hayes said they'll be focused on a faster pace.

“We will be open Monday. We'll be closing for those two hours,” he said. “I don't want any of my crew to miss it because we're actually big science nerds around here, so we're actually really excited to see it.”

