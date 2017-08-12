New TVF&R rescue boat outfitted with ‘best-in-class’ electronics, FLIR cameras

New TVF&R rescue boat outfitted with ‘best-in-class’ electronics - KPTV - FOX 12

Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue is launching a new boat for water rescues that will be outfitted with high tech thermal imaging cameras.

TVF&R officials offered up a closer look at the boat Friday. It is replacing one that is nearly two decades old.

This new deployment will be equipped with what officials call “best-in-class" electronics and FLIR thermal imaging cameras to help the team respond quickly to water rescues.

Officials said Wilsonville-based FLIR Systems even donated a handheld marine thermal camera for the new watercraft.

The 23-foot-long boat is designed to maneuver all navigable waterways and is even designed to travel in just six inches of water, all while carrying 8 people on board.

“Boat 59” is also customized to support a high-pressured fire pump with the ability to deliver 200 gallons of water per minute.

"This device can be used as a nighttime navigation tool as well," Captain Jon Voeller, who leads the Water Rescue Team, said in a release. "It's a game changer. With such a large range of calls, FLIR's technology helps us perform our jobs in the safest manner."

