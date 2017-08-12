Marion Co. deputizes 9-year-old fighting leukemia

There was a new deputy in town in Marion County, though he might be a bit younger others in the department.

Undersheriff Troy Clausen swore in 9-year-old Nate Samoylich as a special deputy for the day.

Nate has leukemia, and his dream has always been to become a police officer.

Not only did Nate get a uniform and badge, but he was quickly called down to the courthouse to provide security.

He also patrolled the streets, hung out with the SWAT team and played with K-9s.

"Today we made a dream come true and there is no better feeling," Sergeant Jason Hickam said.

