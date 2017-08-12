Police: Gunshot reported during concert at the Crystal Ballroom

Portland police are investigating a shot fired during a concert at the Crystal Ballroom.

Officers responded to the venue on West Burnside just after 12:40 a.m. Saturday.

Hip hop artists DJ Quik and Scarface were scheduled to perform.

Investigators said a man fired a gun during the concert, then left. Officers arrived at the scene and helped people evacuate the building.

No victims were located and there are no reported injuries, according to police.

Witnesses described the gunman as a black man in his 30s, about 5 feet 10 inches tall and wearing a striped shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call the non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.

McMenamins released a statement Saturday afternoon that said, "We are thankful there were no injuries. The security of our guests is of utmost importance to us. We are reviewing our security procedures for all of our shows. Tonight’s show will take place as planned."

