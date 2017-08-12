One person hurt in crash on I-84 near Fairview

Multnomah County deputies say at least one person was injured after a crash on Interstate 84 in Fairview.

Deputies said the initial crash happened at around 11:30 p.m. Friday in the eastbound lanes of the interstate, east of Fairview Parkway. At least three cars were involved in the crash.

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office says excessive speed by one of the vehicles likely led to the crash, but that remains under investigation.

A few minutes after the first crash, a second crash occurred. A fourth vehicle crashed into one of the vehicles involved in the initial crash, which was stopped in the fast lane.

The sheriff’s office says deputies had not yet been able to park a patrol car behind the disabled vehicle to warn approaching drivers.

At least one person from the fourth vehicle was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

