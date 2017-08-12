One person hurt in crash on I-84 near Fairview

Parents of at least 35 children who have died in an Indian hospital over the past three days have alleged that the fatalities were due to the lack of a sufficient oxygen supply in the children's ward.More >
A northeast Portland woman woke up Saturday morning to find her car sitting on cinder blocks with all four tires stolen for the second day in a row.More >
Investigators confirmed 16-year-old Malia Carbaugh had a plane ticket for a Spirit Airlines flight from Portland International Airport to Las Vegas.More >
The 32-year old woman killed in Charlottesville on Saturday has been identified.More >
Parents are claiming classism in the cafeteria. A letter, included with Lawton Chiles Middle Academy’s orientation packet, went home but Polk County Schools says it was a mistake.More >
A picture on social media of a dog dragging weights has people upset, but what's happening in the pictures is legal under Missouri Animal Protection Laws.More >
A man with a history of "emotional issues" used a hammer to bludgeon his mother, his sister and another woman to death in his Long Island home on Saturday, police said.More >
A dream vacation turned into a real nightmare for 1,900 passengers who shelled out thousands of dollars to take a 104-day cruise around the world.More >
Oregon State Parks officials are warning anyone headed to the coast for the solar eclipse to not camp on the beach.More >
Mourners at a New Jersey cemetery received a horrific shock when a corpse's rotting foot from an adjoining grave was uncovered during a New York City man's burial.More >
