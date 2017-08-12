One person hurt in multi-car crash on I-84 near Fairview - KPTV - FOX 12

One person hurt in multi-car crash on I-84 near Fairview

Posted: Updated:
FAIRVIEW, OR (KPTV) -

Multnomah County Deputies said a multi-car crash on I-84 in Fairview injured at least one person.

Deputies said the crash happened at around 11:30 p.m. Friday night in the eastbound lanes of the interstate, east of Fairview Parkway.

At least three cars were involved in the crash.

One person was taken to the hospital but is expected to recover, according to deputies.

There’s no word yet on what caused the crash.

