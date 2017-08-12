Nena Springs Fire grows to 34K acres

An Oregon State Fire Marshal Office Incident Management Team, along with more than 100 firefighters are helping contain the Nena Springs Wildfire near Warm Springs.

The Nena Springs fire started on August 8 and has burned nearly 34,000 acres. Officials said the fire is only 4% contained.

Several structures were destroyed by the fire on Friday in the Simnasho area. However, none of them were primary homes.

On Saturday, crews will focus on the fire’s spread onto private lands, prevent damage to structures and infrastructure, and reduce damage to natural and cultural resources.

The Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Office said air tankers and helicopters have been dropping retardant and water to slow the fire's growth. This is giving firefighters the opportunity to safely construct dozer and hand lines and use roads for control lines where available.

The Kah-Nee-Ta Resort, the Charlie Canyon Subdivision, and Wolf Point are not directly affected by the fire at this time, but are under a Level 1 evacuation notice. This lets them know a fire is in the area and they should be aware of current and possible future conditions so that they can be ready to leave if necessary.

The Fish Hatchery Grade area is under a Level 2 evacuation notice. They should be set to evacuate when notified.

The Schoolie Flat, Simnasho, and S-300 subdivisions are under a Level 3 Evacuation Notice and have been requested to leave the area immediately.

A Red Cross shelter is established at the Warm Springs Community Center to support people displaced by the fire.

Officials said the S-300 Road is closed. Highway 3 is also closed except for residents.

The Nena Fire is human caused, but fire officials said they are not sure exactly how it started.

