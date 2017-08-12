Missing 70-year-old man found safe after four days in Linn County wilderness

Jerry Thomas was reported missing after going to pick huckleberries near Parish Lake on Wednesday. He was found Saturday morning. (Photo: Linn County Sheriff's Office)

A missing huckleberry picker was found safe Saturday morning after four days lost in the Linn County wilderness.

Search crews located 70-year-old Jerry Walter Thomas of Prineville at 8:55 a.m. near Daly Lake, which is about three miles from the Parish Lake Trailhead.

Friends reported Thomas missing Wednesday after he went to pick berries about a quarter mile from their camp at Parish Lake, but did not return.

Thomas was wet and hungry when he was found Saturday, but overall he was in good spirits and good health, according to deputies.

“Upon taking a hot shower and being reunited with his wife, who is a registered nurse, Thomas declined medical treatment,” according to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.

Numerous agencies spent extensive hours searching for Thomas since Wednesday. There were 80 search and rescue members out Saturday alone.

The following is a list of all the agencies who assisted in the search: Linn, Lane, Jefferson, Deschutes, Benton, Yamhill, Polk, Clackamas, Multnomah, and Washington County sheriff's offices; Linn County Sheriff's Office Mounted Posse, Oregon Army National Guard, Corvallis Mountain Rescue, Mt. Jefferson Snowmobile Club, Pacific NW Search and Rescue, Linn County Amateur Radio Emergency Services, North Oregon Regional Search and Rescue, and the Sweet Home District of the USFS. Also, the Washoe County Sheriff's Office in Nevada flew in an expert in man-tracking to assist with the search.

