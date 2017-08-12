Police: No evidence of crime after possible hostage report at Vancouver apartment

Police responding to reports of a possible hostage situation at a Vancouver apartment complex said there was no evidence a crime had been committed.

Officers responded to the 3200 block of East 33rd Street at 9 a.m. Saturday.

A woman called 911 to report a man who was staying in an apartment threatened three people there with a knife.

The woman said she managed to leave the apartment and call for help, but she said the other two occupants remained inside with the suspect.

The SW Washington Regional SWAT team was called out to the scene.

By 1:15 p.m., police said a woman exited the apartment and gave consent for officers to go inside.

Police said nobody else was found in the apartment and there was no evidence of the originally reported hostage situation.

Investigators said it is unknown at this time if any charges will be pursued for the person who called 911.

People who were temporarily evacuated from their homes were allowed to go back inside as police began clearing the scene by 1:45 p.m.

