Firefighters stop garage fire from spreading to nearby homes in Newport

Firefighters prevented a serious garage fire from spreading to nearby homes in Newport.

Crews were called out to the 600 block of Northeast 11th Street at 11:48 a.m. Friday.

The fire was burning in a detached garage and was fully involved in flames when firefighters arrived at the scene.

The fire was threatening the adjacent home, but firefighters contained it to the garage and brought the situation under control in about 20 minutes.

Firefighters spent another 90 minutes overhauling the building to ensure the fire was completely out.

Several people were home at the time, but they were able to evacuate with no injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The garage was a total loss with damage estimated at $75,000. However, the home was spared with only minor damage.

A neighboring home also sustained a cracked window from the heat.

The Newport Fire Department was assisted at the scene by the Toledo Fire Department, Depoe Bay Fire Department, Seal Rock Fire Department, Newport Police Department and Pacific West Ambulance.

